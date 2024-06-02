Happy Pride

This is my Pride contribution, in all its colorful, cuddly glory.

Living in South Africa in the early '80s, being gay wasn't a walk in the park, but more like a war zone. There were things that happened—dark things best left unsaid and the memories of those experiences tightly locked away. Extortion, blackmail, gay-bashing and the constant threat of violence were the monsters I had to live with, and dare not disclose. The scars I bear are the price we paid, the sacrifices made for the vibrant Pride of 2024. The thrill (and fear) of secret clubs, which were our sanctuary, but under the constant threat of police raids. I've even marched cloaked in anonymity, a paper bag over my head, as my armour against the world that sought to erase me.

But look at us now! 2024 is a new world. Our phoenix rising, a monument to the spirit that refuses to be silenced. We've crawled through the trenches, and while the battle rages on, we stand taller, bolder, prouder, and while there's still a way to go, we've come so far. Let's celebrate every victory, every step towards acceptance. Happy Pride Month! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Thought for the day: As we celebrate, let's also hold onto hope for a brighter future where love and acceptance conquer all.