Previous
Bathtub by jmdeabreu
231 / 365

Bathtub

Day 232/365 (04July2024)
Twice back in the office this week, but at least I have this stunning view of the Queen Mother Reservoir from my 4th-floor window to keep me entertained. This massive body of water, opened in 1976, boasts a whopping 38 million cubic metre capacity – enough to fill up 15,200 Olympic-sized swimming pools! And get this: it even has its own personal water pump, sucking in a mind-boggling 2,275 cubic metres of water from the Thames every single day! Talk about a thirsty reservoir! At least the local dinghy sailing club is making the most of it. Maybe I'll join them and become a sailor ...
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise