Bathtub

Day 232/365 (04July2024)

Twice back in the office this week, but at least I have this stunning view of the Queen Mother Reservoir from my 4th-floor window to keep me entertained. This massive body of water, opened in 1976, boasts a whopping 38 million cubic metre capacity – enough to fill up 15,200 Olympic-sized swimming pools! And get this: it even has its own personal water pump, sucking in a mind-boggling 2,275 cubic metres of water from the Thames every single day! Talk about a thirsty reservoir! At least the local dinghy sailing club is making the most of it. Maybe I'll join them and become a sailor ...