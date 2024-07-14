Sunday Pilgrims

Day 242/365 (14July2024)

Sunday Funday: Reigate Hill Edition! Who needs sleep when you can have sunshine, scenery, and a side of existential pondering? Ditched the snooze button for an 8:30 AM rendezvous with Reigate Hill, where the parking lot was already buzzing with fellow nature enthusiasts. Clearly, I wasn't the only one craving a dose of fresh air and stunning views!

This place is like a hidden gem, just a hop, skip, and a jump from home! Lush greenery, rolling hills, and a sky so blue it could rival a Smurf convention. Seriously, the view alone is worth the early wake-up call. But wait, there's more! Stumbled upon the Inglis Memorial, a fancy drinking fountain for horses. Talk about high-class hydration! Apparently, it also has a secret stash of gold mosaic astronomy inside. Who knew horses were so cultured?

Found a bench to soak in the scenery, but alas, next to it lay a fallen tree. Nature's way of reminding us that even the mightiest can crumble. Cue dramatic music. But hey, that's life, right? Full of ups and downs, twists and turns. Just like the North Downs Pilgrims Way, where I met some fellow wanderers. A simple "hello" turned strangers into trail buddies. It's the little connections that make life's adventure so much sweeter.

So, here's to Sunday mornings filled with sunshine, unexpected discoveries, and a healthy dose of contemplation (with a side of cortado, of course). Because who needs a boring weekend when you can have an adventure right on your doorstep?

