Philosophical Saturday

Day 241/365 (13July2024)

Caffeine & contemplation, the perfect recipe for a Saturday, right? Who needs a chill day when you can dive headfirst into an existential crisis fueled by cortados and chaos theory? Swapped writer's block for deep thoughts about free will, destiny, and whether that butterfly flapping its wings in Brazil caused the drizzle in my backyard. But hey, all those big ideas deserved an equally epic backdrop, so I ventured into fields of fifty shades of grey (no, not THAT kind of adventure, people!). Just me, the vast landscape, many shades of a huge grey sky, and a whole lot of philosophical pondering. Naturally, a philosophical crisis calls for retail therapy, right? So, I treated myself to some new kicks and a dose of Minion mayhem at the cinema. Because who needs existential dread when you have Gru and his adorable yellow minions to cheer you up? Finally, curled up at home with my sci-fi fantasy book, because sometimes the best way to understand reality is to escape into a fictional one.