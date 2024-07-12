Previous
Buzzing Substation by jmdeabreu
239 / 365

Buzzing Substation

Day 240/365 (12July2024)
Another week, another marathon of meetings and team-building exercises. Thank goodness for the weekend!
Escaped the corporate jungle for a stroll around Salfords under a moody sky. No rain, thankfully, but plenty of peculiar finds.
A buzzing substation and transformer reminded me of the hidden forces that keep the lights on (and the Wi-Fi humming). A bubbling brook and lush greenery provided a brief escape to the countryside. A lone, purple thistle bravely defied the urban sprawl, while a solitary pine cone on the pavement seemed to question its very existence.
But the highlight? A traffic cone, abandoned and forlorn, standing guard over absolutely nothing. Perhaps it's a metaphor for my week?
Either way, it's the weekend now, and this cone and I are both off duty.
Happy weekend, everyone! May your adventures be as quirky and unexpected as mine!
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise