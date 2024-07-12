Buzzing Substation

Day 240/365 (12July2024)

Another week, another marathon of meetings and team-building exercises. Thank goodness for the weekend!

Escaped the corporate jungle for a stroll around Salfords under a moody sky. No rain, thankfully, but plenty of peculiar finds.

A buzzing substation and transformer reminded me of the hidden forces that keep the lights on (and the Wi-Fi humming). A bubbling brook and lush greenery provided a brief escape to the countryside. A lone, purple thistle bravely defied the urban sprawl, while a solitary pine cone on the pavement seemed to question its very existence.

But the highlight? A traffic cone, abandoned and forlorn, standing guard over absolutely nothing. Perhaps it's a metaphor for my week?

Either way, it's the weekend now, and this cone and I are both off duty.

Happy weekend, everyone! May your adventures be as quirky and unexpected as mine!