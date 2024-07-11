Throwback Thursday

Day 239/365 (11July2024)

Well, folks, it seems “busy day” has become my middle name, but hey, who needs a social life when you’ve got nature’s greatest hits playing on repeat? Tonight’s stroll was a symphony of botanical wonders!

First up, the passionflower diva, stealing the spotlight with her flamboyant petals. Someone get this gal a manager!

Next, a buffet line for one, starring a soldier beetle chowing down on white blossoms. This guy’s got the right idea – who needs reservations when you can dine alfresco?

But wait, there’s more! Impatiens flaunting their flashy colors, peavines whispering sweet nothings, and burdocks sporting the latest shade of neon green. Even the lowly bindweed decided to ditch the wallflower act and join the party.

And just when I thought it couldn’t get any better, BAM! A rustic tableau of vintage farm equipment posing like they’re in a Vogue photoshoot. Talk about a blast from the past!