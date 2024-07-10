Hump Day Walk

Day 238/365 (10July2024)

Hump Day, you hump! Even with a mountain of meetings, my WFH superpowers turned Wednesday into a delightful stroll in the park (minus the traffic jams and awkward water cooler chats).

My neighborhood transformed into a botanical wonderland, complete with a photogenic butterfly bush practically begging for an Instagram close-up. Then, a tantalising glimpse of not-quite-ripe blackberries reminded me that patience is a virtue (and blackberry crumble is worth the wait!).

But hold onto your gardening hats, dudes, because the adventure didn't stop there! I stumbled upon some bizarre, what I can fruit, dangling from a cypress tree – nature's way of saying "Surprise!" And just when I thought it couldn't get any better, I discovered a vibrant patch of common mallow, proving that even weeds can be beautiful.

Take that, M25! Who needs stressful commutes when you can have impromptu nature walks and unexpected botanical discoveries? This Hump Day definitely gets a 10/10 rating from me.