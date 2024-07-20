Bug Hotel

Day 248/365 (20July2024)

Saturday morning rolled around like a zombie after a long night of brain-munching, leaving me feeling decidedly less than perky. After finally dragging myself out of bed (a solid 8 AM, folks, don’t judge), I embarked on a thrilling journey to the local landfill, aka “The Graveyard of Appliances.” There, I bid a tearful farewell to my beloved Melitta, a faithful companion that had fueled countless caffeine-induced writing frenzies. Rest in pieces, old friend. Amidst the mountains of discarded junk, I stumbled upon a sight that could only be described as a 5-star bug hotel. Seriously, these insects were living the high life, with prime real estate and all the amenities a creepy-crawly could ever desire. I guess even death and decay have their perks.

Next on the agenda: a trip to Chevy’s old stomping grounds to collect a memorial book lovingly crafted by his colleagues. Let’s just say the waterworks flowed freely, turning the place into a veritable Niagara Falls of grief. It’s a bittersweet reminder that even though he’s gone, his memory lives on in the hearts of those who loved him.

But enough with the doom and gloom! It was time to lace up my trusty running shoes and hit the pavement like a bat out of hell. With Metallica, AC/DC, ZZ Top, and Uriah Heep blasting in my ears, I pounded out an impressive 4.37km with a 7-minute pace. Take that, Grim Reaper! You can’t stop me from living my best (and sweatiest) life.

So, there you have it, folks: a day filled with laughter, tears, rock and roll, and a whole lot of sweat. From dumpster diving to emotional breakdowns to triumphant runs, it was a Saturday for the books. Because even in the face of death and despair, there’s always a reason to keep moving forward, to embrace the absurdity of it all, and to remember that life, much like a good rock anthem, is all about turning up the volume and rocking out until the very end.