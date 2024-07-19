Quirky & Gelato

Day 247/365 (19July2024)

Ah, Friday, the day where the week's emotional rollercoaster finally grinds to a halt and begins where I take the Teams on the “Time Machine” tradition and dive into historical events. It all started so innocently, reminiscing about Nadia Comăneci's gravity-defying feats at the 1976 Olympics with her 7 straight 10s. A small moment of joy before the Grim Reaper of the digital age, in the form of a faulty CrowdStrike software update, decided to wreak havoc on a global scale. Talk about a first-world problem with apocalyptic consequences!

There's more! Just when I thought the day couldn't get any weirder, an unexpected phone call summoned me to arrange the collection of Chevy's wheelchair. Talk about a blast from the past that hit like a rogue rogue wave. Suddenly, all those carefully bandaged wounds were ripped open again, pouring salt into my soul.

As the day spiraled into a Kafka-esque nightmare of NHS bureaucracy and endless phone calls, I sought refuge in the most unexpected of places: Posadero Lounge. Now, this place is a feast for the eyes, a psychedelic wonderland of lampshades that could give a disco ball a run for its money. But amidst the quirky decor, I found a glimmer of hope.

And then, like a beacon of light in the darkness, came the pistachio gelato at Creams. It was a decadent, delicious escape from the grim realities of life, a reminder that even when the world seems to be falling apart, there's always a sweet treat waiting to be devoured.

So, after all this, there was no running for me this evening. Instead, I'm embracing a well-deserved rest day, letting my weary soul recharge for tomorrow's adventures. Because even in the face of chaos and heartache, the pursuit of fitness and the simple pleasures of life, like funky lampshades and pistachio gelato, can offer a much-needed respite