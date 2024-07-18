The Sun Always Shines

Day 246/365 (18July2024)

Hump day, folks! The sun was playing peek-a-boo behind some moody clouds this morning, reminding me that even when life throws shade, there's always a ray of sunshine waiting to burst through - and that sun never judges, it just keeps on shining no matter what. Just like my running journey, which, let's face it, has been more of a comedy of errors than a graceful gazelle-like performance.

Day 3 of Operation #BackToRunning was... well, let's just say it wasn't my finest hour. The humidity was cranked up to a balmy 24°C, and my legs were feeling about as fresh as yesterday's coffee. But did I let that stop me? Nope! I channeled my inner Rocky Balboa and pounded the pavement like a champ (or at least, that's what I kept telling myself). The pace might not have been award-winning, but hey, who needs medals when you've got sweat stains and a killer playlist?

And to cap off this glorious day, I communed with nature by tending to my roses. Now, I love roses, but let's be real, they're a bit dramatic, aren't they? All that blooming and wilting, it's like a Shakespearean tragedy in the garden. But even in their fading glory, they remind us that beauty is fleeting, and that sometimes, the most beautiful things are the ones that don't last forever. So, here's to embracing the messy, the imperfect, and the downright hilarious moments in life. Because just like a rose, we all have our thorns, but we also have the potential to bloom into something truly spectacular.