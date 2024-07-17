Pastel Sunrise

Day 245/365 (17July2024)

Who needs a motivational speaker when you’ve got a cinnamon-dusted cortado and a peachy pastel sunrise? That was my Wednesday morning, folks, and let me tell you, it set the stage for a day of pure awesomeness...well, mostly. Monday did end with an impromptu car wash, puddle edition, thanks to a mischievous driver. But who’s dwelling on the past?

Fast forward to today, Day 2 of Operation #BackToRunning, and let me just say, my legs, especially my hammies, were feeling it. But hey, what’s a little muscle soreness when you’ve got a vendetta against your former running self? I hit the pavement with a vengeance, determined to prove that I’m not just older, but wiser and faster (okay, maybe not faster, but definitely more determined).

3.62km later, I crossed the finish line with a time of 26:26, a whole 11 seconds faster than yesterday! Take that, Father Time! Who needs a fancy gym membership when you’ve got the great outdoors and a pair of new white running shoes? After 3 days of running, I’m wondering if white, was in fact the right choice, they certainly don’t look white now! This glorious tarmac may have seen better days, but so have I and we’re both still going strong!

And just to top off this glorious day, Mother Nature decided to put on a show for my evening stroll. Golden hour light filtered through the trees, creating a scene straight out of a fairytale. It was a gentle reminder that even when life throws you a curveball (or a puddle), there’s always beauty to be found if you just look for it.