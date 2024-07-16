First run

Day 244/365 (16July2024)

After yesterday's unexpected shower courtesy of a puddle-loving motorist, you'd think I'd swear off running for another three years. But nope, this veteran runner wasn't about to let a little (or a lot) of water dampen my spirits! So, I laced up my trusty running shoes once again, ready to take on the unpredictable British weather – let's face it, who needs sunshine when you've got a sense of humour and a good raincoat?

Today's forecast? A classic British summer medley of wind and rain, with a side of "meh." But hey, 19°C and 76% humidity? Perfect running weather! I hit my favorite undulating route, a delightful mix of uphill climbs and downhill sprints that make you question your life choices (in a good way). The first 500 meters were a real lung-buster, but the last 500 meters downhill were pure, exhilarating bliss. And the final time? A respectable 26:47 for 3.6km. Not too shabby for a runner who's been in hibernation for three long years!

But the real magic happened after my shower. As if Mother Nature herself wanted to apologise for yesterday's soggy shenanigans, she painted the sky with the most glorious golden hues. It was a sunset worthy of a Renaissance painting, a breathtaking reminder that even the stormiest days can end in breathtaking beauty.

So, here's to embracing the unpredictable, the challenging, and the downright hilarious moments that life throws our way. Because even when you're drenched in rainwater and covered in mud, there's always a chance to find a golden sunset waiting just around the corner.