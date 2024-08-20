Sunrise in the Field

Day 278/365 (20Aug2024)

The joys of WFH... where "agile" is my middle name and "scrum master" is my superhero alter ego (even if my non-IT friends look at me like I'm speaking Klingon when I explain it).

Today's post-work adventure: a stroll through the woods, still contemplating life's big questions like... who the heck is planting fruit trees out in the wilderness? Is this some secret squirrel society's doing? Or maybe Mother Nature's got a wicked sense of humour, leaving a fruity buffet for unsuspecting hikers (and a breeding ground for those pesky fruit flies).

Found a feather too, pristine as if it fell from the sky just moments ago. Nature's like that, always leaving little breadcrumbs of wonder amidst the chaos.

And then, the grand finale: a sunset so glorious, it made me forget about my deadlines and overdue emails for a hot minute. Sunbeams peeking through the leaves, painting the sky with a kaleidoscope of colours. Even the open fields got in on the action, glowing with a golden warmth.

And then a close encounter with a prickly burdock plant left me with a few battle scars (and a newfound respect for its spiky defenses). All in the name of capturing that perfect shot, of course.

Now, it's time to wind down with a webcast on neurodivergence. Brain stuff before bed, what could possibly go wrong? Hopefully, it'll be more soothing than stimulating... or I'll be counting sheep till dawn.