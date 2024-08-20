Previous
Sunrise in the Field by jmdeabreu
278 / 365

Sunrise in the Field

Day 278/365 (20Aug2024)
The joys of WFH... where "agile" is my middle name and "scrum master" is my superhero alter ego (even if my non-IT friends look at me like I'm speaking Klingon when I explain it).
Today's post-work adventure: a stroll through the woods, still contemplating life's big questions like... who the heck is planting fruit trees out in the wilderness? Is this some secret squirrel society's doing? Or maybe Mother Nature's got a wicked sense of humour, leaving a fruity buffet for unsuspecting hikers (and a breeding ground for those pesky fruit flies).
Found a feather too, pristine as if it fell from the sky just moments ago. Nature's like that, always leaving little breadcrumbs of wonder amidst the chaos.
And then, the grand finale: a sunset so glorious, it made me forget about my deadlines and overdue emails for a hot minute. Sunbeams peeking through the leaves, painting the sky with a kaleidoscope of colours. Even the open fields got in on the action, glowing with a golden warmth.
And then a close encounter with a prickly burdock plant left me with a few battle scars (and a newfound respect for its spiky defenses). All in the name of capturing that perfect shot, of course.
Now, it's time to wind down with a webcast on neurodivergence. Brain stuff before bed, what could possibly go wrong? Hopefully, it'll be more soothing than stimulating... or I'll be counting sheep till dawn.
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise