Broadway Village

Day 298/365 (9Sep2024)

Right, so, I was supposed to be working from home this week. But my brain said, “Nah, let’s go on an adventure!” After a weekend that felt like a whirlwind inside a blender (anyone else’s brain do that?), I craved some peace and quiet. But also, you know, not quiet.

So, I ended up in Broadway.

This place is like a postcard exploded into real life! Seriously, it’s so cute. I got sidetracked by these bright red phone booths – who even uses those anymore?! But they were begging for a photo.

Then, the gardens. Oh. My. Goodness. These people must have a secret army of garden gnomes working 24/7. Topiaries shaped like chess pieces? Check. Tiny hidden gardens with stone mushrooms? Yep. A church that looks like it belongs in a fairytale? You betcha. (Sadly, it was locked. Maybe there’s a dragon inside?)

Oh! And I found the tiniest post office ever. Like, I think a squirrel could run it.

Anyway, here’s a pic of a ridiculously charming house that I’m pretty sure has a secret passage to Narnia. There were bigger mansions around, but this one was just begging me to peek in the windows. (I didn’t, I swear! Mostly.)

And this crazy cool sky bridge thing? No idea how old it is, but I’m guessing it’s seen some stuff.

Oh, and this path? It totally leads to a secret garden, right? With, like, talking flowers and a grumpy caterpillar smoking a hookah? Gotta go explore!

Now, back to “work”. (Or maybe just one more detour... Who knows where I’ll end up next! ) BRB, gotta chase a butterfly! (Or was it a leaf? Squirrel?!)

Plot Twist: Turns out, the “secret garden” was just a really nice backyard. Still, it was a lovely spot to sit and... “brainstorm”. (Read: daydream while sipping on an overpriced latte.)

Alright, alright, I’ll try to focus. But this cake is really good... and there’s a dog outside that looks exactly like my childhood pet... WFH is so hard!