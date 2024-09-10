Giant Hedge

Day 299/365 (10Sep2024)

Tonight’s drive took me to Cirencester. It’s one of those placesGiant Hedge that sounds vaguely familiar, like a distant relative you’re supposed to know but can’t quite place. It turned out to be a delightful whirlwind of history, art, & slightly tipsy moments.

First: The Hedge. It’s not just any hedge, mind you, it’s the UK’s tallest! This 300-year-old green giant stretches over 40 feet high & takes 2 people a whopping 80 hours to trim each year! It’s like a scene out of Edward Scissorhands, but with less angst & more yew. Oh, did I mention they use the clippings to make cancer drugs? Talk about a hedge with a purpose!

Then, there was the church. It’s old. Like, really old. It’s been around so long it probably remembers when dinosaurs roamed the earth (or at least when the Romans did). It’s massive. beautiful & full of echoes. Spent a good 5 mins trying to start a round of “Row, Row, Row Your Boat” with the acoustics, but no one joined in. Party poopers.

Next, stumbled upon a hare & a horse... made of metal. They were dancing. Or fighting. Or maybe just having a really awkward first date. Either way, it was weird, wonderful & made me smile.

Finally, I needed a drink. (All that history & art is thirsty work!) Ended up at The Fleece, which is apparently where King Charles II once hid from some angry dudes. I can’t blame him; their cocktails are divine. I may or may not have had one too many while pondering the irony of a king hiding in a place called “The Fleece”.

This is a quirky little town, full of surprises around every corner. I wandered aimlessly, taking photos of wonky buildings & trying not to trip over my own feet. It was a perfect day out for someone with a short attention span & a love for the unexpected.

So, if you’re ever in the Cotswolds & feeling a bit... squirrel!... head to Cirencester. Just be prepared for a delightful dose of history, art, & possibly a royal hangover.