Right side down?

Day 296/365 (7Sep2024)

Lads, let me regale you with a tale of our grand day out! A crew of six brave souls, we embark on this epic adventure twice a year, fueled by an unquenchable thirst for the unknown (perhaps a pint or two?).

It all started with a glimpse of a majestic building, a proper landmark to kickstart our escapades. We then ventured into the urban jungle, walking on actual feet (a rare feat, I assure you!). We navigated the maze of streets inCambridge, bravely ensuring the pub's beer supply was up to snuff (strictly for quality control purposes, of course!). We even conquered those treacherous pub stairwells.

Speaking of pubs, we witnessed some DIY disasters that'd make your hair stand on end. A wonky shelf defying gravity & a clock that looked like it was assembled by a blindfolded octopus.

After a few too many "quality control" checks, we stumbled upon a room that seemed to defy the laws of physics. Was it upside down, or were we?

Famished from our escapades, we refueled before retreating to our dens for a well-deserved rest. We even squeezed in a hilarious game of Cards Against Humanity, where no topic was off-limits & the laughter contagious.

As the train whisked us away, the city blurred past, leaving us with a kaleidoscope of memories. A vibrant mural caught our eyes just before we parted ways, a perfect ending to our day.

The next morning, a few sore heads & foggy memories served as a reminder of our epic adventure. But hey, no pain, no gain, right? We'll be back out there soon, creating more unforgettable memories.

Until then, lads, keep the spirit of adventure alive! And remember, when it comes to DIY, sometimes it's best to leave it to the professionals (or at least consult a YouTube tutorial or two).