Reigate Chill

Day 295/365 (6Sep2024)

TGIF, folks! Another week in the books, and boy, was it a rollercoaster! Let's just say I learnt a valuable lesson about picking the right moments for my "truth bombs." You see, there I was in this high-stakes meeting, surrounded by suits and fancy PowerPoint presentations. And wouldn't you know it, my brain decides to blurt out something that's technically true, but maybe not exactly diplomatic. Cue the awkward silence and side-eye glances. Lesson learnt: sometimes, it's best to keep your inner monologue inner.

But, all's well that ends well, right? So I hopped in my trusty steed (aka my car) and zoomed up to Reigate Hill for some good old-fashioned soul-searching. And what a view! It was like Mother Nature had given the whole landscape a power wash, leaving everything sparkling and fresh.

Stumbled upon a hidden gem of a spot nestled into the hillside. Seriously, it was like something out of a fairy tale! Made me think about how important it is to take a step back and reflect every now and then. Kinda like a team retrospective, but for your own brain! Gotta inspect and adapt, right?

And then, there it was: the compass table, pointing me in all sorts of directions. A reminder that even when life feels like a whirlwind, it's crucial to stay focused. Just like in Agile, we need a clear vision and priorities to keep us on track. Speaking of which, are those clouds or waves rolling in the distance? Guess I'll just have to keep my eyes on the horizon and see what adventures await!

Today was also a bittersweet symphony of farewells. Had to hand over my beloved team to another scrum master. Cue the waterworks! We've been through thick and thin together, like a band of misfit superheroes navigating a particularly chaotic comic book plot. It's tough saying goodbye, but I know they're in good hands. And hey, maybe this is just the start of a new chapter for all of us. Onwards and upwards!