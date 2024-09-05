Speed Train

Day 294/365 (5Sep2024)

TGIF eve, everyone! Just one more sleep till the weekend - can I get a hallelujah?! Wednesday was definitely an improvement over Tuesday’s impromptu meeting mayhem. Seriously, who schedules a meeting and then springs a surprise interrogation on you? It was like my brain was playing a frantic game of Whac-A-Mole, trying to smack down all the racing thoughts and come up with something coherent to say.

I’m pretty sure I saw a tumbleweed roll through the virtual meeting room while everyone waited for me to gather my scattered marbles. And then, just when I thought I was back on track, someone drops the “we’re not pointing fingers” line. Cue internal meltdown. Was I being accusatory? Did I accidentally offend someone? My mind was doing backflips trying to retrace every word I’d uttered.

Thankfully, we managed to muddle through and come up with a plan. Crisis averted...

Despite the everyday chaos, I found moments of beauty and peace this week. From wildflowers defying autumn to breathtaking sunsets, nature reminds us to slow down and appreciate the little things.

Fast forward to Thursday evening, and I found myself wandering around the train station, mesmerised by the blur of a speeding train. It’s funny how something so fast can make you feel so still. And then there was that mysterious railway track that seemed to appear out of nowhere. Did it lead to a secret world? A hidden dimension? Or maybe just a really long lunch break for the track builders?

Here’s to the weekend! May it be filled with laughter, relaxation, and maybe even a few more unexpected adventures. Cheers!