Old Portal

Day 293/365 (4Sep24)

During the evening walk, I stumbled upon a gate that didn’t close, complete with a built-in bench. Was it a portal to another realm? A resting spot for weary travellers? Or just a really bad DIY project? Either way, it made me smile. And let’s not forget that meandering path through the fields, sparking endless questions. Who made it? Where does it lead?