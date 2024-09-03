Reflection Sunset

Day 291/365 (3Sep2024)

So, Tuesday was a bit of a circus. Some juggling acts went well, some... not so much. Let’s just say there might be some minor adjustments coming up. Hopefully, no one will notice if I just casually rearrange the furniture while they’re not looking...

I retreated back to the Lakes for the golden hour where there was some serious natural beauty waiting for me. The sunset was like a painter went wild with orange and yellow, and the swans were putting on a graceful ballet performance. I even got some artsy close-ups! (Check out the pics – I’m kinda proud of myself!)

Oh, and the universe decided to throw me a bone today: my old cans kicked the bucket, BUT the company sent me a shiny new pair, no questions asked! They’re so fancy I’m half afraid to touch them.

And in a plot twist even I didn’t see coming, I actually started writing those letters! I even got a fancy box for my stationery. Who am I?? Apparently someone who enjoys writing now? The world is officially upside down.

But the cherry on top of this topsy-turvy Tuesday? A dear friend flooded my phone with the most heartwarming voice texts. Hearing his voice, filled with warmth and that adorable accent, was like a hug for my soul. It’s those little connections that truly make life special.

So yeah, Tuesday was a bit all over the place, but it turns out it wasn’t half bad. Life is funny like that, isn’t it?

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to find a squirrel to chase or a shiny object to get distracted by. It’s been a long day of being a functioning adult!

P.S. If anyone needs me, I’ll be alternating between staring at my pretty stationery and blasting music through my awesome new cans. Productivity? We’ll meet again someday... maybe.