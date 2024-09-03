Previous
Reflection Sunset by jmdeabreu
292 / 365

Reflection Sunset

Day 291/365 (3Sep2024)
So, Tuesday was a bit of a circus. Some juggling acts went well, some... not so much. Let’s just say there might be some minor adjustments coming up. Hopefully, no one will notice if I just casually rearrange the furniture while they’re not looking...
I retreated back to the Lakes for the golden hour where there was some serious natural beauty waiting for me. The sunset was like a painter went wild with orange and yellow, and the swans were putting on a graceful ballet performance. I even got some artsy close-ups! (Check out the pics – I’m kinda proud of myself!)
Oh, and the universe decided to throw me a bone today: my old cans kicked the bucket, BUT the company sent me a shiny new pair, no questions asked! They’re so fancy I’m half afraid to touch them.
And in a plot twist even I didn’t see coming, I actually started writing those letters! I even got a fancy box for my stationery. Who am I?? Apparently someone who enjoys writing now? The world is officially upside down.
But the cherry on top of this topsy-turvy Tuesday? A dear friend flooded my phone with the most heartwarming voice texts. Hearing his voice, filled with warmth and that adorable accent, was like a hug for my soul. It’s those little connections that truly make life special.
So yeah, Tuesday was a bit all over the place, but it turns out it wasn’t half bad. Life is funny like that, isn’t it?
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to find a squirrel to chase or a shiny object to get distracted by. It’s been a long day of being a functioning adult!
P.S. If anyone needs me, I’ll be alternating between staring at my pretty stationery and blasting music through my awesome new cans. Productivity? We’ll meet again someday... maybe.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
Photo Details

Chrissie
Stunning picture
September 4th, 2024  
