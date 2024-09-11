Previous
Half-moon by jmdeabreu
300 / 365

Half-moon

Day 300/365 (11Sep2024)
I ditched the car tonight (keys? Where are my keys?) & went for a wander in Cheltenham. It was FREEZING. Seriously, my fingers turned into popsicles – Raynaud’s, you traitor!
I stumbled upon Pittville Park’s gates. Reminded me of that time I tried to build a pillow fort... epic fail. John Pitt’s dream, eh? Big dreams, small results. Just like my baking attempts.
Next: a nursing home. Wait, what’s that statue? A person hugging a giant bread loaf? A baby wrapped in a tortilla? My mind went on a culinary adventure. And look, cute houses! They belong in Australia, not here. Like finding a kangaroo in a tea shop.
Then, BAM! The most majestic tree ever. Sun setting through the leaves, all golden & magical. I almost forgot about the cold. Almost.
Revolution Club! Old church, new party. I love it when things get a second life, like that sock I turned into a puppet. Lead-panelled windows?
Terraced houses lined up like soldiers. So symmetrical, it’s almost hypnotic. Must. Not. Count. The. Windows.
Look, the moon! It was like a ball someone only painted half of, hanging there in the sky, a cosmic reminder that perfection can be a bit unfinished. Did it just wink at me? Or was that a passing cloud? Either way, it was a beautiful end to a slightly chaotic but wonderful evening.
On the way back, my brain started buzzing with ideas. A story about a giant bread loaf escaping a bakery, a song about a moon with a mischievous wink, a dance routine inspired by the terraced houses... or maybe I’ll just make a cup of tea and watch some cat videos.
Walking through the front door (phew, found the keys!), I couldn’t help but feel grateful for the unexpected adventures of the evening. Even a simple walk can turn into a whirlwind of thoughts, observations, and ridiculous ideas. It’s exhausting, but it’s also what makes life so exciting.
And hey, maybe tomorrow I’ll finally conquer that pillow fort. Or maybe I’ll just order pizza. Decisions, decisions...
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
Chrissie
Great capture
September 11th, 2024  
