Sunrise, Sunset

Day 279/365 (21Aug2024)

Hump day & a glorious sunrise right from my window! Nature's a total show-off this morning, painting the sky with a palette stolen from a billionaire's yacht. And I get front-row seats to this masterpiece, right? Although, it would be even more delightful with someone to share the popcorn... metaphorically speaking, of course. Because who shares actual popcorn anymore? This world is a cold, lonely place, even when the sun is a giant disco ball.

Later, my evening walk through the village park was another gorgeous reminder of how close I am to nature. Fresh air, chirping crickets... and the deafening silence of my own company. Don't get me wrong, I appreciate a good walk in the park. It's practically mandatory when you live in a village this quaint. Let's face it, a scenic stroll is significantly less picturesque when you're swatting away mosquitos and contemplating how much easier this would be with a second pair of hands (preferably attached to a human).

Speaking of mosquitos, can we talk about the irony of being surrounded by beauty and yet feeling utterly alone? Like, the universe is out here throwing a five-star celestial soiree, and I'm stuck here with a bag of stale chips and a Netflix subscription that's seen better days. That sunset is life in a nutshell: a brief burst of brilliance against the vastness of existence, ultimately surrendering to the inevitable darkness. Deep, right?

So, yeah, enjoy the sunrise pics, folks! And the sunset pics! Can you even tell the difference at this point? Who cares? We're all just specks of dust on a rock hurtling through space anyway. But hey, we have sunrises and sunsets, right? Right? ...and my inner monologue descends into a Shakespearean tragedy, complete with dramatic soliloquy and imaginary audience