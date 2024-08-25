Sunday Globe

Day 283/365 (23Aug2024)

Ah, Sunday... the day where my inner sloth comes out to play. Woke up at the ungodly hour of 4, as per usual. My mind, a relentless hamster wheel of thoughts, rarely lets me sleep past then. But thankfully, on this particular Sunday, common sense prevailed. A quick internal debate ensued: “Get up and be productive? Or embrace the sweet embrace of slumber?” The latter won, hands down. Back to bed, curtains drawn, eye mask on, world shut out.

Fast forward to a much more reasonable 9am. Victory! Sunlight streaming in, coffee brewing... but first, a little globe magic to capture the morning light. It’s amazing how a simple glass sphere can transform the mundane into something extraordinary.

Then, a whisper of adventure. A picnic? On a hill? With stunning views? Sold! Packed up the Waitrose finest (because, let’s face it, who has time to bake on a Sunday?), including the smelliest cheese I could find. Off to Reigate Hill, with the promise of views of Redhill, Reigate & Dorking!

Up on the hill, the wind was doing its best impression of a hurricane, but hey, it added to the drama. Clouds threatened, then retreated, leaving a breathtaking panorama of rolling hills and patchwork fields. A perfect backdrop for a cheese feast.

And what a feast it was! Freshly baked seed bread, pungent Époisses (definitely an acquired taste, but oh-so-worth it), briny olives, artichokes, and a decadent chocolate finish. All washed down with a refreshing non-alcoholic G&T, the perfect accompaniment to the summery spread.

A leisurely stroll back, punctuated by the sight of skeletal trees and a sun-drenched forest path. Nature’s contrasts, just like life’s delicate balance.

All in all, a Sunday well spent. Solitude, stunning scenery, and a cheese coma. My heart is content.