Raindrop

Day 282/365 (24Aug2024)

Friday nights for me normally means - cosy: blankets, a good movie, maybe cocoa. I decided on The Crow – True Love Never Dies! And headed to the local cinema. Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven? Chef’s kiss.

Instead of nightmares, pure adrenaline. My heart pounded with excitement, not fear. Sleep? Nope. Like any sensible introvert on an adrenaline high, I walked the quiet village late at night.

The old church under the moonlit sky felt dramatic. It beckoned, inviting contemplation or embracing fictional energy. The latter, definitely.

The empty garden pub taunted, “No rock stars, just you and your imagination.” Fair enough.

Tesco was still open. Sunflowers! Their cheer matched my inner buzz. Loyalty to Skarsgård? Or a celebration of a thrilling night? Either way, they brighten up the room.

Saturday dawned grey, drizzly. My coffee trip was thwarted. Sigh. Instead, I strolled through Bew Bush. Raindrops on petals, a glistening berry... nature’s art, captured for my sanity.

Late afternoon brought a return to normalcy, thank goodness. A lazy morning with coffee and a good book, followed by some puttering around the house. I even managed to catch up on personal admin (the horror!). But as the day wound down, I couldn’t help but smile, thinking back on my unexpected Friday night adventure. I’m still able to find excitement in the most unexpected places. Sometimes, all it takes is a good movie, a midnight stroll, and a bouquet of sunflowers to spark a little magic.

And who knows, maybe next Friday night I’ll skip the movie altogether and head straight for a moonlit walk. Or maybe I’ll just stick to my cosy blanket and milo, leaving the adrenaline rushes to Eric Draven and his vengeful spirit. Either way, I’m grateful that even in the quiet corners of our introverted worlds, there’s always room for a little bit of unexpected adventure.