Not an Eye

Day 284/365 (26Aug2024)

Well, that was a Bank Holiday Monday that felt suspiciously like a regular Monday. Ticked off agile meetings (anyone else get the urge to do jumping jacks during those?), number-crunching (my spreadsheet skills are getting a serious workout), and dove headfirst into my engineer talk prep. This one's gonna be special - AI-generated images, people! Trying to wrangle my brain's wild ideas into coherent prompts for the AI has been... interesting. Let's just say, my respect for artists has skyrocketed.

Managed to escape the screen for a bit and - surprise, surprise - the world was still turning! A quick walk turned into a pub visit (when in Rome, right?), where I witnessed a glorious sunset playing peekaboo through some leaves. Honestly, it was so beautiful it almost made me forget I had a to-do list a mile long. Almost.

Then there was this knot in a piece of wood... I swear, it was giving me serious side-eye. Or maybe it was just my brain making connections where there are none. Again.

Oh, and roses! Can't forget the roses. Inhaled their perfume like it was going out of style. Briefly considered becoming a florist, then remembered I can barely keep a cactus alive.

And finally, these purple powerhouses! They're like, "Sun's going down? Not on my watch!" Gotta admire that kind of tenacity. Maybe I'll channel some of their energy tomorrow... or maybe I'll just hit snooze a few (dozen) times. We'll see.

Speaking of tomorrow, I've already got about 17 tabs open in my brain for things I need to do. Anyone else's mental browser look like a caffeine-fuelled squirrel went on a clicking spree?

But hey, that's life, right? Embrace the chaos, find the beauty in the unexpected, and remember to breathe. Or at least try to remember. Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to go chase down a rogue thought that's currently doing laps around my hippocampus.