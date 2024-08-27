London Calling

Day 285/365 (27Aug2024)

Okay, deep breath in, deep breath out. It's Tuesday. TUESDAY. How did we time-travel here so fast? Yesterday was a blissful bank holiday, filled with zero obligations and maximum relaxation. And now? BAM! Back-to-back meetings, like a relentless onslaught on my poor, unsuspecting calendar. Seriously, Teams, why do you allow this kind of scheduling anarchy? It's like a digital demolition derby, and my brain is the innocent bystander getting whiplash.

But what do you think of this morning’s sunrise? A vibrant canvas of colours splashed across the sky, like nature's own "Hang in there, buddy!" message. My brain may struggle with linear time and organised schedules, but boy, does it appreciate a good sunrise.

Then, in a moment of pure serendipity (or maybe just getting gloriously lost), I found myself on Reigate Hill, gazing out at a breathtaking panorama. And there, nestled amidst the rolling hills and hazy horizon, was... LONDON?! My mind was officially blown. The sheer vastness of it all put my everyday worries into perspective, if only for a fleeting moment.

The rest of the day unfolded in a delightful blur of open windows, gentle breezes, and a fascinating podcast on... well, let's just say it resonated with my unique brain wiring. Knowledge is power, even if my brain sometimes feels like a squirrel on a caffeine high. Oh, and did I mention the glorious arrival of my new weighted hoodie? It's like being wrapped in a warm, comforting cloud. My sensory-seeking soul is in heaven.

So yeah, Tuesday was a whirlwind. A beautiful, chaotic, slightly overwhelming whirlwind. But I wouldn't trade it for the world. After all, where else would I find such stunning sunrises, unexpected city views, and the perfect hoodie hug? Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to go find my keys... again.