Longing for Home

Day 286/365 (28Aug2024)

Another spectacular sunrise painted the sky. I could embrace the whole “morning person” thing. Too late!!. But those pesky lens flares are playing havoc with my photographic ambitions. Time to invest in an ND filter, I reckon. Maybe it’s finally time to dust off the trusty Nikon & pretend to be a real photographer for a day. “A bad workman blames his tools,” they say... but let’s be honest, sometimes the tools are a bit rubbish!

Later, a quiet stroll through the village. The streets were blissfully empty, offering a welcome respite from the everyday life. It seems summer isn’t quite ready to relinquish its grip, & the flowers were putting on a dazzling display. I tried to capture the intricate beauty of a cheerful yellow blossom, a fluffy seed head poised for flight, a cluster of tiny white flowers ready for the bees. Nature’s own miniature banquet!

As I meandered back home, lost in contemplation, a pebbled driveway caught my eye. It shimmered in the fading light, resembling a miniature beach. Suddenly, a wave of saudades washed over me, that uniquely Portuguese longing for home. Memories of Madeira, my beloved island, flooded my senses. The scent of salty air, the warmth of the sun on my skin, the sound of the waves crashing against the shore... Sigh. Guess it’s time to start planning my next trip!

The highlight of my day: a heartwarming conversation with the wonderful people at “From Me to You.” The incredible charity that delivers letters of hope & encouragement to people battling cancer. Chevy, found such comfort in those letters. They were a beacon of light during his darkest days. He treasured every single one, reading & rereading them until the words became a part of him. Even when his strength waned & reading became a challenge, he’d ask me to read them aloud, his eyes shining with gratitude. Now, they’ve asked me to share his story, to help spread their message of love & support. A video & an article? Gulp. Time to step out of my comfort zone & embrace the vulnerability. Wish me luck!