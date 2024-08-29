Bat out of Woods

Day 287/365 (29Aug2024)

Today’s WFH adventure was a rollercoaster of productivity, nostalgia, pre-travel jitters, and an unexpected rendezvous with nature’s finest artwork. Oh, and did I mention I spent a good chunk of it actively avoiding human interaction? Just call me a social ninja.

First things first, a massive shoutout for the love on my upcoming collaboration. You guys are the absolute best. But before I can bask in the glory, I need to wrestle my thoughts into a coherent presentation. Squirrel focus activated!

Now, about that walk. Turns out, the industrial park near my house is a hotbed of artistic expression. Stumbled upon this rad graffiti masterpiece - a vintage car, no less! Makes me wanna hop in and cruise down a deserted highway with the windows down and some classic rock blasting (cue the air guitar solo). And speaking of nature, feast your eyes on these mysterious berries. Are they edible? Who knows! But they sure look pretty. A forager’s dream, or a botanist’s nightmare?

Oh, and remember that stairway to heaven I mentioned? Yeah, well, it actually leads to a bridge overlooking the train tracks. The sight of it took me back to my son’s first guitar concert, where he absolutely nailed his solo. The pride I felt then came rushing back, and suddenly I was right back in that audience, cheering him on.

But the real star of the show was the path through the woods. Dappled sunlight filtering through the leaves, the crunch of fallen foliage beneath my feet, and the occasional rustle of a squirrel. It’s like stepping into a fairytale. I even spotted a leaf that looked like a bat! Spooky, right? Or maybe just a sign that Halloween is approaching.

Speaking of which, I’m off to pick up some family from the airport at midnight. So, instead of getting some much-needed beauty sleep, I’m here entertaining you with my rambling thoughts. And even though I’ll be surrounded by loved ones soon, I’ll still cherish these quiet moments of solitude. After all, a little me-time is always essential, right?