Pericón

Day 266/365 (8Aug2024)

TGIF-eve, folks! The weekend's practically knocking on my door, and I'm ready to answer with a resounding "Hola!" (Or maybe "Namaste"? I'm still figuring out the cultural vibes of this fan...)

Today's sprint ceremonies? Crushed them like a coding ninja! But the weather? Not so much. Looks like Mother Nature decided to give us a good ol' British soaking today. So, I'm cozied up indoors, channeling my inner sunshine with this stunning fan I picked up in Barcelona. (It's basically my spirit animal now...exotic, colorful, and a little bit extra.)

This isn't just any old fan, either. It's a masterpiece of design, a symphony of vibrant colours and intricate details that's practically begging for a closer look. The centerpiece? A majestic elephant, decked out in jewels and finery fit for a Maharaja. Surrounding it is a riot of stylised flowers and leaves, like a tropical garden blooming right in my living room!

But here's the real kicker: fans used to be way more than just a way to beat the heat. They were status symbols, secret message senders, and the original conversation starters. Forget emojis; these bad boys had a whole language of their own. Who knew a little breeze could be so fascinating?

So while I'm dreaming of sunnier days (and maybe a return trip to Barcelona), I'm content to let this beautiful fan whisk me away to faraway lands. Who knows, maybe I'll even learn how to decode its secret messages.