Previous
Pericón by jmdeabreu
266 / 365

Pericón

Day 266/365 (8Aug2024)
TGIF-eve, folks! The weekend's practically knocking on my door, and I'm ready to answer with a resounding "Hola!" (Or maybe "Namaste"? I'm still figuring out the cultural vibes of this fan...)
Today's sprint ceremonies? Crushed them like a coding ninja! But the weather? Not so much. Looks like Mother Nature decided to give us a good ol' British soaking today. So, I'm cozied up indoors, channeling my inner sunshine with this stunning fan I picked up in Barcelona. (It's basically my spirit animal now...exotic, colorful, and a little bit extra.)
This isn't just any old fan, either. It's a masterpiece of design, a symphony of vibrant colours and intricate details that's practically begging for a closer look. The centerpiece? A majestic elephant, decked out in jewels and finery fit for a Maharaja. Surrounding it is a riot of stylised flowers and leaves, like a tropical garden blooming right in my living room!
But here's the real kicker: fans used to be way more than just a way to beat the heat. They were status symbols, secret message senders, and the original conversation starters. Forget emojis; these bad boys had a whole language of their own. Who knew a little breeze could be so fascinating?
So while I'm dreaming of sunnier days (and maybe a return trip to Barcelona), I'm content to let this beautiful fan whisk me away to faraway lands. Who knows, maybe I'll even learn how to decode its secret messages.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise