Run to the Hills

Day 265/365 (7Aug2024)

Hump day, done! After another successful WFH day, I bid adieu to lovely Cheltenham. Those houses lining the streets were either silently wishing me well or celebrating my departure. The world may never know!

Now, for the grand finale: my epic road trip fail. Buckle up, folks! What should have been a 2 hour 15 minute drive morphed into a 3 and a half hour comedy of errors. Thanks to my trusty (or not-so-trusty) satnav, I ended up on Leckhampton Hill amidst a maze of road closures and nonexistent detour signs.

Next thing I know, I'm navigating a one-track road seemingly designed for horse-drawn carriages. No turning back now! With a few heart-pounding close calls and some impromptu off-roading, I finally emerged victorious onto the A40. Thank goodness for signs pointing towards civilization!

Lesson learned: it's not always about the destination, but the hilarious misadventures along the way. After all, who needs a boring commute when you can have a story to tell?