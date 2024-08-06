Feeding time

Day 264/365 (6Aug2024)

Tuesday? More like Treat Yourself Tuesday! Got a fresh haircut and feeling like a million bucks! Devoured a classic British pub feast (bangers and mash, anyone?), and sipped on a magical mocktail that tricked my tastebuds into thinking I was indulging in something a little stronger. It was non-alcoholic, but shh, don't tell anyone, they'll never believe me!

After stuffing myself silly, I took a leisurely stroll through a local park, where a mischievous pooch decided to photobomb my lotus pond. Then, stumbled upon some seriously impressive street art. One mural was all tranquility and good vibes – think peaceful landscapes and calming colors – while the other was a stark reminder of the harsh realities of war and the importance of fighting for peace.

Just when I thought the park had revealed all its secrets, I stumbled upon a truly bizarre sight – a giant metal sculpture that looked suspiciously like an alien landing pod. Or maybe it was just a really abstract piece of modern art? Who knows! Either way, it definitely added an element of mystery to my evening.

As the sun began to set, I found myself captivated by the simple beauty of nature. Bees buzzed around, busy collecting pollen from vibrant blooms, and I couldn't help but smile. It's the little things, right?

All in all, a top-notch Tuesday filled with good food, good vibes, and a whole lot of unexpected adventures.