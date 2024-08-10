Reigate Sanctuary

Day 268/365 (10Aug2024)

Lazy Saturday mornings are the best! Especially when they lead to epic adventures like this... or at least, moderately pleasant strolls with a side of fantastical escapism.

After catching up on some much-needed sleep (seriously, who needs alarms on weekends?!) and even channeling my inner poet with a Portuguese masterpiece (don’t ask for a translation, it’s avant-garde), I escaped to my sanctuary on Reigate Hill. Armed with a comfy chair, a thrilling fantasy novel (dragons, magic, the whole shebang!), and enough water to survive a desert trek (three liters, people, hydration is key!).

And the view... wow. Sometimes I have to pinch myself. I mean, who needs fancy vacations when you have this stunning panorama right at your doorstep? Grateful doesn’t even begin to cover it.

And the adventure continues! During a break from my riveting read (the fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance!), I embarked on a several-kilometer hike along the North Downs Way. Now, I’m not exactly Bear Grylls, but I like to think I conquered those hills with style.

And then, like a scene out of an Indiana Jones movie (minus the snakes, thank goodness), I stumbled upon the enigmatic Millennium Stones. Ten massive sculptures by artist Richard Kindersley, standing proudly along the ancient Pilgrims Way. Talk about a history lesson on the go! Apparently, they were erected in 2000 to celebrate Christ’s birth. Who knew rocks could be so festive?

So there you have it, folks. A day filled with fantastical reads, panoramic views, and prehistoric pit stops. Not bad for a lazy Saturday, eh?