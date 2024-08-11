Sunday Chill

Day 269/365 (11Aug2024)

Lazy Sunday done right! Swapped hill climbs for Priory Park strolls, and it was pure bliss. Snagged prime parking (even the bike racks were empty!) and fueled up with a cortado before venturing into nature's embrace. One of many cortados today.

Priory Park was a collection of sunshine, rustling leaves (hello, autumn vibes!), and cheerful bird songs. A curious Black-headed Gull even tried to photobomb my cortado break! Guess they were hoping for a sip of that delicious coffee.

Strolling past the Reigate Methodist Church, I pondered its history while dodging the occasional fallen leaf. Then it was back to my book, currently devouring the last 20% of an epic fantasy. Sequel-buying spree imminent!

The park's lake was a mixed bag. On one hand, it's surrounded by lush greenery and teeming with happy birds. On the other hand, the algae situation is giving it a bit of a swampy vibe. Still, it's a lovely spot to sit and read and watch the world go by.

Afternoon: book, shade, zero online distractions. Perfection. Just me, my imagination, and the gentle breeze whispering through the trees.

All in all, a fantastic Sunday well spent. Recharged, relaxed, and ready to tackle the week ahead.