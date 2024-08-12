Manic Monday

Day 270/365 (12Aug2024)

Ah, Monday! The day we swap weekend pajamas for slightly less comfortable WFH attire & pretend to be productive. Today's highlight? Back-to-back virtual meetings - commute involved closing one Teams window & opening another.

It got me nostalgic for the "good old days" of in-person meetings: the mad dash between conference rooms, dodging colleagues & praying not to spill your coffee. It was like Frogger, but instead of cars, it was passive-aggressive emails & "reply all." nightmares.

And the hunt for an available meeting room! You'd wander the halls, like Goldilocks, only to find a room either too small, too booked, or with a half-eaten sandwich on the table.

At least those frantic dashes offered a chance to stretch, snack, and use the bathroom without awkwardly muting yourself. Now, it's endless screen-staring and praying your Wi-Fi holds up.

Cambridge celebrated the new week with a 34.8°C heatwave. My window? A view of the sky’s abstract expressionist painting – dark clouds & impending doom. I half expected a flock of seagulls to fly by, squawking a dramatic rendition of Wagner's "Ride of the Valkyries."

Meanwhile, Reigate is living the dream with sunshine & blue skies. Must be nice. Sigh

My WFH room decided to maintain a steady 29.9°C. I'm pretty sure my desk chair is now permanently molded to my shape.

Cheers to Monday, the reminder of why weekends were invented. And to in-person meetings – may they rest in peace, or at least in a slightly cooler conference room. Here’s to surviving virtual meetings, dodging the heat, & hoping for less sweaty times tomorrow.