After the Rain

Day 274/365 (16Aug2024)

Ah, Friday! A glorious oasis after a hurricane of meetings, Team’s chats, and the occasional "what-am-I-doing-with-my-life" moment amidst agile team work and Jira administration. The morning's ironic drizzle, a respite from the recent heatwave, left puddles reflecting the beauty amidst chaos - like finding a decent cuppa in a motorway service station.

This week was a juggling act with four teams, one fresh-faced and green. Onboarding, trust-building, relationship-wrangling – enough to make one consider sheepherding. But hey, who needs sanity when you have spreadsheets? Or, in my case, agile stats.

In a quest for managerial wisdom, I stumbled upon a theory about "animal spirits" in teams: bees, dolphins, wolves, ants. Pseudoscience or not, it's good for a chuckle. I'm half-expecting Dave the developer to howl at the moon next meeting.

Highlight of the week: hosting our Engineering VP's talk on AI strategy. A glimpse into the future where robots take our jobs while we sip margaritas. At least we'll have great tans!

Speaking of the future, it's been 34 years since IBM's AI software! If only we could warn our younger selves about the robot apocalypse... But alas, we're stuck in the present, where time travel is limited to Doctor Who reruns.

Friday night: movie with Reynolds and Jackman. Confession: I didn't laugh. My sense of humour is drier than the Sahara. Maybe it's adulthood, maybe I'm turning into a grumpy old sod. Disconcerting when everyone's in stitches, and you're stone-faced.

So here I am, on the weekend's precipice, pondering life, work, and the quest for decent coffee. Rain's gone, puddles evaporated, a hint of sunshine peeks through. A new day, a fresh start, a chance to embrace the absurdity and find joy in the unexpected. As Oscar Wilde said, "Life is too important to be taken seriously."