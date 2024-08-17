IMG_7509

Day 275/365 (17Aug2024)

First M&P Summer party without Chevy, and let’s just say I was a tad nervous. Butterflies in my stomach, doing the whole awkward Irish jig in my head. But then I found myself face-to-“face” with this cheeky little gnome and wouldn’t you know it, a good silent chinwag with him actually helped! It’s like the little fella understood, offering silent support, remember, even in tough times, a bit of whimsy and magic can still be found. From there, the magic just kept flowing. The connections with my dear friends were pure gold. True friendships are woven with threads of understanding, where you can be your true self, laugh until you cry, and find solace in a simple hug - a bond that transcends words and time. Thanks to the power of masking (think mental invisibility cloak, not the fabric kind!) and a beautiful garden. A little escape can do wonders.

Of course, it didn’t hurt that our hosts were absolutely fantastic, the food was divine (those desserts, though!), and the conversations flowed like a fine Irish whiskey, or was it port they were serving? Speaking of lifesavers, how about that 80th birthday cupcake surprise for one of our friendly Irish souls? Definitely a day to celebrate the Emerald Isle! The wind chimes kept things chill on Sat. afternoon, providing a soundtrack to our bittersweet reminiscing. And the flowers? Well, they were the best listeners, soaking up all the laughter and maybe a few stray tears too.

And to top it all off, this magical Blue Moon (I’m sure it looked orange??) watched over me like a celestial guardian - even in darkness, there’s always light. Here’s a toast (sláinte!) to all the Irish out there, to friendships that last, to healing hearts, and to finding joy even when it’s hiding behind a cloud.