Memories

Day 276/365(18Aug24)

A Super Blue Moon hanging heavy in the sky, casting an ethereal glow on the drive home from the summer party.

Enter the cheeky gnome. (Druid in disguise? The jury’s still out) The little fella, with a twinkle in his eye, dropped a suggestion that felt less like a casual remark & more like a cosmic nudge. “Visit the memorial gardens” as if reading my heart’s unspoken longing. Now, those gardens aren’t just any patch of green. They’re part of the very place where we all bid our tearful goodbyes to Chevy, sending him off on a grand adventure to meet his celestial grandparents & angels. (Honestly, he probably has better Wi-Fi up there than we do down here)

So, fueled by gnome wisdom (or caffeine overdose?), I found myself at the entrance of those gardens. The sun, bless its radiant heart, decided to play peek-a-boo through the leaves, casting dappled light on the path ahead. It felt like a gentle nudge, a cosmic high-five saying, “You’ve got this.”

The roses, in their soft pink glory, were a sight to behold. They reminded me of his infectious laughter, always blooming even in the face of life’s little thorns. Then there was the stone sculpture by the pond, a miniature masterpiece plucked straight from one his whimsical photo collections. It was in these quiet moments, surrounded by nature’s artistry, that I felt closest to him.

Walking through the gardens, I couldn’t help but smile through the tears. It was a mixture of emotions - grief & joy can coexist, just like sunshine & shadows.

This Super Bluemoon, they say, amplifies our passions & connections. Well, I’m feeling it alright. Connected to the memories, to the laughter, to the love that transcends time & space. Even when life throws curveballs, there’s always a cheeky gnome (or a celestial grandparent) waiting to guide us back to the light.

So here’s to Chevy, to cheeky gnomes, to Super Blue Moons that illuminate the path even when our hearts feel a little lost. Cheers to embracing the bittersweetness of life, one memory, one laugh, one tear at a time. Even in the face of grief, there’s always a reason to smile, a reason to hope, a reason to keep dancing under the moonlight