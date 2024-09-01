Self-love

Ah, Friday. The day that started with a sunrise that promised sunshine and rainbows, but ended up feeling like a torrential downpour of rejection and self-doubt. It started with a casual comment I made, only to be told it deeply offended a colleague. Ouch. The hits kept coming, leaving me questioning every decision and feeling utterly inadequate. It's funny (and not so funny) how life can do that, serve you a steaming cup of "Everything's going wrong" just when you thought you were having a decent day.

For me, those "rejection triggers" feel like a punch to the gut. It's not just a fleeting feeling of sadness or disappointment; it's a full-blown emotional tsunami that leaves you questioning your entire existence. One minute you're confidently navigating the world, and the next, you're curled up in a ball, convinced you're the biggest failure on the planet. It's exhausting, to say the least.

But hey, I got a good movie night out of it. Watching 'The Count of Monte Cristo' in French was the perfect escape. For those three hours, I was completely immersed in another world, far away from the emotional rollercoaster of my own life. And let's be honest, there's something incredibly satisfying about watching a revenge story unfold, even if it's just on screen.

Driving home, I couldn't help but chuckle the reflections in the foggy car mirrors. Double vision? More like a visual representation of my scattered brain!

Weekend, thankfully, was a different story. It was all about self-care, spending time in nature at Reigate Hill, and indulging in life's simple pleasures, like a bowl full of juicy blackberries.

Sometimes, the best medicine is a combination of fresh air, beautiful scenery, and a good dose of self-love. And if you throw in some delicious berries and a classic revenge tale, all the better.

Life may throw its curveballs, but with a bit of humour, self-compassion, and a healthy dose of nature, we can weather any storm. And remember, even on the cloudiest days, there's always a glimmer of hope waiting to be found.