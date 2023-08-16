Previous
Birthday gifts by jnadonza
Photo 4084

Birthday gifts

Knowing Faith. Learned she worked with my grade school’s best friend’s mother. Best friend had been estranged for some time. So it was heartening to learn about the family’s goings on. Brought back some memories of yesteryyear
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

