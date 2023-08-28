Previous
Last few days by jnadonza
Last few days

Zumba Mom Cindy will be moving soon. Been taking her class for years. Hope her memories will fill the emptiness in her absence. In time, I know the warm feeling will remain
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Jnadonza

@jnadonza
@jnadonza
