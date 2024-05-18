Sign up
Previous
151 / 365
Iris Kaleidoscope
The inside of an iris looks a bit like a kaleidoscope image!
18th May 2024
18th May 24
1
1
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th May 2024 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
iris
,
kaleidoscope
George
ace
Great POV.
May 18th, 2024
