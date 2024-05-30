Previous
Rule of Thirds Shadow by jnewbio
Rule of Thirds Shadow

I’m not exactly sure what caused it, but there was a strange vertical line of shadow coming through some clouds, which was also reflected on the water. I framed the shot so the shadow went right along a rule of thirds grid line! Very strange effect!
Jen

@jnewbio
Photo Details

Annie D ace
eerie image - well done with the composition
May 31st, 2024  
