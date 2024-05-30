Sign up
Previous
163 / 365
Rule of Thirds Shadow
I’m not exactly sure what caused it, but there was a strange vertical line of shadow coming through some clouds, which was also reflected on the water. I framed the shot so the shadow went right along a rule of thirds grid line! Very strange effect!
30th May 2024
30th May 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th May 2024 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
shadow
,
ruleofthirds
Annie D
ace
eerie image - well done with the composition
May 31st, 2024
