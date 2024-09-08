Sign up
Previous
264 / 365
Vintage Aviator
We went to an air show at the Olde Rheinbeck Aerodrome today so I used various vintage editing tools on this pilot and his flying machine.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
2
2
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th September 2024 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
aviator
Susan Klassen
ace
Excellent very well done. Fav.
September 9th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful result
September 9th, 2024
