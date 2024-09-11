Previous
Fishing Until Darkness by jnewbio
Fishing Until Darkness

I enjoyed seeing the silhouettes of people fishing in near darkness, trying to stretch out a little post-workday relaxation as long as possible .
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Jen

Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Wendy ace
💛
September 12th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful composition and silhouette
September 12th, 2024  
