Photo 1691
A Pop Of Marigolds
Using a pop out setting, I thought it worked well with the marigolds as it focused on them and then blurred out the background giving it a frame like quality.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Jo
@jo38
2020- Year 6 What a year it has been and how things have changed. I have missed being here so I think it is time...
Tags
flower
,
orange
,
fall
,
marigolds
