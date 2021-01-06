Previous
A Sad Day In United States History by jo38
Photo 1753

A Sad Day In United States History

What was suppose to be the election certification was interrupted and turned into a mob/riot scene at the Capital - I do not understand the support shown to one person and why people do what they do.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Jo

@jo38
