Photo 1753
A Sad Day In United States History
What was suppose to be the election certification was interrupted and turned into a mob/riot scene at the Capital - I do not understand the support shown to one person and why people do what they do.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Jo
@jo38
2020- Year 6 What a year it has been and how things have changed. I have missed being here so I think it is time...
Tags
flag
,
usa
,
snowman
