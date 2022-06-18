Previous
Next
The Waiting Begins by jo38
Photo 1970

The Waiting Begins

Blooms on this plant are forming and should be opening perhaps this week. I think this is a coneflower bloom but not certain so I guess I will just wait and see.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Jo

@jo38
2022 - Year 8 It was the Rainbow Challenge that brought me back, I will be trying to take a daily picture, but some days just...
539% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise