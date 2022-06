Secret Hiding Spot

There has been a clump of twigs and such on the edge of an old mailbox that has been re-purposed as a decorative planter. The clump has been sitting there for a bit and my husband insisted it was for a bird's nest. He was correct, as I carefully lifted up the clump, I came across a nest with eggs, so I placed the clump back over it and left it. Not sure how long the eggs have been there or if it is being taken care so I will have to keep an eye on it.