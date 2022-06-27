Previous
Waiting for Nighttime by jo38
Photo 1979

Waiting for Nighttime

I almost gave up my hunt for a insect when I spotted this lightning bug
27th June 2022

Jo

@jo38
2022 - Year 8 It was the Rainbow Challenge that brought me back, I will be trying to take a daily picture, but some days just...
