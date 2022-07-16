Previous
The Triplets by jo38
Photo 1996

The Triplets

Day 16
Wildlife

We have triplets that have been visiting my neighborhood, today there were in the empty lot across from our house. I have not seen mom with them, so I guess they are now on their own but they do seem to stay together.
Jo

